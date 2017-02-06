Afghan Consulate Official Killed In Karachi

The Afghan Consulate in the Pakistani port city of Karachi says one of its officials has been shot and killed by a security guard.

Police said the guard, identified as Rahatullah, opened fire on the consulate's third secretary, Muhammad Zaki, on February 6 following a personal dispute between the two men.

Both the private guard and the official were Afghans, they said.

The guard was taken into custody after the incident.

Security forces cordoned off the city's Old Clifton area, which is home to a number of diplomatic missions.

With reporting by Dawn