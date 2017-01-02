Afghan Police Officer Killed In Bomb Blast

Afghan officials say at least one police officer was killed and five others were wounded when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in eastern Logar Province on January 2.

Salim Saleh, a spokesman for the Logar governor, said three road construction engineers were also among the wounded in the blast in the Mohammad Agha district.

District Governor Nasir Ahmad Amin confirmed the incident.

Mohammad Agha is some 35 kilometers from the capital, Kabul, and is one of Logar’s most volatile areas.

Meanwhile, local media reported that at least two security officials were kidnapped in western Herat Province late on January 1.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attacks in Logar and Herat, but the Taliban militant group often targets Afghan security forces and government officials.

Based on reporting by AP, pajhwok.com, and khaama.com