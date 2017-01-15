Roadside Bomb Kills Seven Civilians In Eastern Afghanistan

Afghan officials say at least seven civilians, including a woman and three children, were killed when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in eastern Afghanistan on January 15.

The villagers were traveling from Pacheer Agam district to a nearby village in Nangarhar Province, district Governor Hijratullah Rahmani told the AFP news agency.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which the Interior Ministry blamed on "enemies of peace and stability," a term Afghan officials use to refer to Taliban militants.

The Taliban has a strong presence in Nangarhar, a volatile province that borders Pakistan.

The Islamic State (IS) extremist group has also gained a foothold in eastern Afghanistan in recent years.

Earlier, Afghan officials said that IS fighters had been driven out of Pacheer Agam in an operation by security forces.

According to the United Nations, a total of 2,562 civilians were killed and another 5,835 wounded in the first nine months of 2016.

Last week, more than 50 people, mostly civilians, were killed in Taliban bomb attacks across Afghanistan.

Based on reporting by AFP and pajhwok.com



