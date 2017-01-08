U.S. To Send Troops To Afghanistan's Helmand Province

The United States plans to send 300 Marines to the southern Afghan Province of Helmand to help train and advise local security forces.

Brigadier General Roger Turner told journalists on January 8 that it will be the first Marine deployment to Helmand since 2014 when the United States announced the end of its combat role in Afghanistan.

Turner said Washington viewed the Helmand deployment as "a high-risk mission."

The Taliban issued a statement the same day describing the new deployment, which will be made sometime this spring, as one of the "final failed efforts" by outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama.

