At Least 12 Killed In Kabul Suicide Bombing

An Afghan official says a suicide bomber has struck near the Supreme Court building in central Kabul, killing 12 people.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said at least 10 people were also wounded in the February 7 bombing.

Danish added that the suicide bomber was on foot and targeted Supreme Court employees.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Based on reporting by AFP and AP
