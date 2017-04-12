BREAKING NEWS: Ahmadinejad Registers To Run For Iranian President

State-controlled media in Iran report that former President Mahmud Ahmadinejad, a hard-line conservative who served two terms, has registered to run in Iran’s May 19 presidential vote.

Ahmadinejad submitted his name on the second day of the April 11-15 registration period, the reports on April 12 said.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Ahmadinejad last year not to run for president.

Iranian media reported that Ahmadinejad’s close aide Hamid Baghaei, a former vice-president, also registered to run in the vote.

Prospective candidates will be vetted by the hard-line Guardians Council.

Ahmadinejad had said last week that he was not planning to run and would support Baghaei.

Baghaei was jailed for several months in 2015 on unknown charges.

With reporting by IRNA, ISNA, Shargh, and Etemad

