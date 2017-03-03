Al-Qaeda Confirms Number Two Leader Al-Musri Killed In U.S. Drone Strike

Al-Qaeda confirmed on March 2 that a U.S.-led coalition drone strike killed its number two leader Abu al-Khayr al-Masri in Syria.

A statement issued by the militant group's Maghreb and Arabian Peninsula branches said he died a "hero" in a "treacherous" drone strike it called a "new crime by America and the crusader coalition."

Egypt-born Masri, 59, a longtime operative, was second-in-command to Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri and viewed as "jihadi royalty."

U.S. officials said a Hellfire missile fired by a CIA drone killed Musri on February 26 while he was riding in a car near the northwest Syrian city of Idlib. Idlib is a stronghold of Al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate, Nusra Front, also known as Fateh al-Sham Front.

Masri, also known as Abdullah Muhammad Rajab Abdulrahman, was the son-in-law of Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden and a member of Al-Qaeda's shura council.

Masri sought refuge in Iran after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. He had been hunted by U.S. forces for almost 19 years.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters