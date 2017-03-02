Armenia-Backed Separatist Soldier Killed In Clash In Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia-backed separatists said on March 1 that one of their soldiers was killed in clashes with Azerbaijani forces along the boundary of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Nagorno-Karabakh's self-declared defense ministry said Azerbaijani forces had been violating cease-fire agreements all day.
The Azerbaijani defense ministry said that their forces detected and destroyed some Armenian combat vehicles during a maneuver.
"The Armenian armed forces have been suffering losses, mainly mercenaries of Armenian origin," the ministry said in a statement.
Five Azerbaijani soldiers were killed in clashes with Armenia-backed separatists last week and both sides have been accusing each other of an attempted incursion.
Armenia-backed separatists seized control of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is mainly populated by Armenians, during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
A cease-fire was agreed in 1994 but it has not always held, and diplomatic efforts to permanently settle the conflict have brought little progress.
Based on reporting by Reuters and Interfax
Most Popular
-
Most-Read Articles
-
Most-Viewed Visuals