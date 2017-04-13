Syria's Assad Claims Alleged Chemical Attack A 'Fabrication'

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is claiming that allegations of a chemical weapons attack by his forces last week were "100 percent fabrication."

On April 13, the AFP news agency quoted Assad as saying in an interview that his government had handed over all its chemical weapons stockpiles.

"There was no order to make any attack," Assad asserted. "We gave up our arsenal a few years ago."

Damascus and Moscow, Assad’s main backer in Syria’s six-year-old civil war, have claimed the toxic gas that killed more than 80 people in a rebel-held Syrian town on April 4 was released when government bombs struck a rebel-controlled chemical-weapons depot -- an assertion that Western governments reject.

Assad said he would only allow an "impartial" investigation into the incident to ensure it would not be used for "politicized purposes."

On April 12, Russia vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution requiring Damascus to cooperate with an investigation into the suspected attack.

Based on reporting by AFP