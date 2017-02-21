Aliyev Appoints Wife As First Vice President Of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has appointed his wife, Mehriban Aliyeva, as first vice president of Azerbaijan.

Aliyev's order on the appointment was posted on the presidential website on February 21.

Aliyev has been president of the oil-producing former Soviet republic since October 2003, when he was steered into office by his ailing father, Heydar Aliyev.

Heidar Aliyev, who had ruled newly independent Azerbaijan with an iron fist since 1993, died two months later.

Ilham Aliyev has been accused by right groups and Western governments of persecuting opposition politicians, human rights defenders, and journalists.

RFE/RL journalist Khadija Ismayilova spent 17 months in prison in 2015-16 over financial-crimes charges that she and supporters say were government revenge for her reporting on alleged corruption involving Aliyev and his relatives.