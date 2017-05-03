Hearings Resume On Baku's Bid To Block RFE/RL, Other Sites

BAKU -- A court in Azerbaijan on May 3 resumed hearings on a government effort to block the websites of five independent media outlets -- including the website of RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service.

The Baku court is considering a lawsuit filed by Faiq Farmanov, head of the Electronic Security Center under the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and High Technology in the Caspian Sea country.

The hearings began on April 27 but were swiftly adjourned until May 1 after lawyers representing the media outlets requested that all documents related to the case be presented to them. On May 1, the hearings resumed and then adjourned until May 3.

According to court documents, the ministry has restricted access to the websites in question since March 27 on the instructions of the Prosecutor-General's Office.

The prosecutor's office claimed that the sites of RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service and the other outlets -- the opposition newspaper Azadliq, Meydan TV, and two other Internet TV programs -- "pose a threat" to Azerbaijan's national security.

A ruling in favor of the ministry could be cited as legal justification for the prosecutor's order.

RFE/RL President Thomas Kent called the ministry’s action an attempt at "blatant censorship that is intended to intimidate the independent press, and which shows nothing but contempt for basic rights and international conventions."

Moves to block the websites come after RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service published investigative reports about financial activities linked to members of President Ilham Aliyev's family and his inner circle.

Those investigative reports were produced by RFE/RL in cooperation with the Sarajevo-based Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

Aliyev has ruled the oil-producing former Soviet republic since shortly before his long-ruling father's death in 2003.

He has shrugged off frequent criticism from rights groups and Western governments that say he has jailed critics on false pretenses and abused power to crush dissent.

May 3 is World Press Freedom Day.

