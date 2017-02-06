Azerbaijan's Aliyev In Brussels For Talks On New Partnership Agreement

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is in Brussels for talks on a new partnership agreement to enhance bilateral relations between Baku and the European Union.

Aliyev is due to meet with European Council President Donald Tusk and other top EU officials on February 6.

The new framework for EU and Azerbaijan ties would replace the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, which came into force in 1999, guiding their relations in political dialogue, trade, investment, and economic, legislative, and cultural cooperation.

Ahead of the visit, 76 human rights organizations signed a joint letter urging EU leaders to use Aliyev's visit to insist that the president "commits to concrete, lasting human rights reforms in Azerbaijan."

In a February 6 statement, Human Rights Watch said the Azerbaijani government has made "concerted efforts" in recent years to "restrict independent activism, critical journalism, and opposition political activity by imprisoning and harassing many activists, prominent human rights defenders, and journalists."

"Draconian laws and regulations impede the operation of independent groups and their ability to secure funding," it added.

Also on February 6, the European Parliament will host an event on human rights in Azerbaijan. Khadija Ismayilova, an investigative journalist with RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, is to participate in the discussion via videolink from Baku.