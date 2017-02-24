Azerbaijan Arrests Two On Treason Charges

Azerbaijan's State Security Service (DTX) said on February 24 that it had arrested two Azerbaijani nationals on suspicion of high treason.

According to the DTX, Elsan Amirli and Elcin Babayev were arrested on February 20.

The two were charged with high treason after investigations purportedly revealed that they might have been collecting data about Azerbaijani secret service agents and military personnel, as well as about strategic objects in the country.

Authorities alleged that Amirli and Babayev planned to hand the information to the secret services of undisclosed foreign countries.

Based on reporting by Reporter.az and Interfax