Death Toll Rises To 15 In Baghdad Suicide Truck-Bomb Attack

The death toll in a suicide truck bomb targeting a police checkpoint in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad has been raised to 15, with 45 injured.

Iraqi officials on March 29 said the attacker detonated an oil tanker truck filled with explosives as it approached the checkpoint.

At least three of the dead and many of the injured were police officers, officials said. The rest were civilians.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility, but the Islamic State (IS) militant group has carried out similar attacks as their stronghold of Mosul comes under assault by U.S.-backed forces.

