Belarus Rights Group Says Some 130 Jailed As Annual Rally Nears

A Belarusian human rights group says that about 130 activists who have protested against an unemployment tax have been jailed for up to 15 days and will be unable to participate in fresh rallies on March 25.

The Minsk-based organization Vyasna (Spring) said on March 24 that the jail sentences will keep these arrested away from annual Dzen Voly (Freedom Day) rallies in the capital and other cities. It said more trials were under way or pending.

The annual rallies mark the anniversary of the short-lived Belarusian People's Republic, which existed for less than a year in 1918.

This year, it comes amid a wave of protests over legislation imposing a tax on jobless people. The demonstrations have continued despite President Alyaksandr Lukashenka's announcement earlier this month that the collection of the tax would be suspended for a year.

Activists say the authorities are jailing protesters on false grounds because they fear the March 25 rallies will draw large crowds.

Meanwhile, Belarus's KGB security service said late on March 23 that the number of people detained in a separate case in which detainees are accused of planning armed unrest has reached 26.

Lukashenka said on March 21 that some 20 armed militants -- who he said were trained in camps in Belarus, Ukraine and "most likely" Lithuania and Poland -- had been apprehended on suspicion of planning "armed provocations" nationwide.



Activists, opposition groups in Belarus, as well as officials of Ukraine and Lithuania rejected Lukashenka's statement, saying it was groundless.

With reporting by BelTA