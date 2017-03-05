More Than A Thousand Protest In Belarus's Brest Against 'Parasites' Tax

More than a thousand demonstrators came out in the Belarusian city of Brest on March 5 to protest against a law on "social parasitism," a Soviet-era crime still in force that obliges nonworking people to pay a tax.

While chanting against the legislation, the crowd also called on President Alyaksandr Lukashenka "to go away," as they marched across the city's central streets.

A correspondent with RFE/RL's Belarus Service reports that a group of anarchists were also present at the peaceful protest.



The measure, known as the "Law Against Social Parasites," is aimed at combating what Lukashenka has called "social parasitism."

The law imposes a special tax -- equivalent to more than 200 U.S. dollars -- upon Belarusians who work less than half of a calendar year and do not sign up at the country's labor bureaus.

The law exempts registered job-seekers, homemakers, subsistence farmers, and those working in Russia.

Lukashenka has ruled Belarus for more than two decades, quashing political opposition, civil society groups, independent media, and other forms of dissent.

