U.S. Concerned By Detentions In Belarus, Urges Respect For Freedoms

WASHINGTON -- The United States has voiced concern about what human rights groups say is the Belarusian government's biggest crackdown on protesters in years.

The United States is monitoring "the ongoing peaceful protests in Belarus," a State Department official told RFE/RL on March 14, responding to a request for comment.

"We are concerned by the detention of multiple participants and members of the media in a recent demonstration," the official said. "We urge the government of Belarus to abide by its international commitments to respect the freedoms of speech, press, and assembly."

Crowds of hundreds of people have turned up in cities across Belarus in recent weeks for protests against a controversial tax on the unemployed in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.

More protests are planned, including a major demonstration in Minsk on March 15, despite President Alyaksandr Lukashenka's March 9 announcement that collection of the tax would be suspended until 2018.

Amnesty International said on March 13 that at least 48 people detained and charged with attending "unauthorized" demonstrations on March 10-12 in Belarus, which Lukashenka has ruled since 1994.

Lukashenka has said the unemployment tax is needed to fight what he called "social parasitism" -- a term reminiscent of the Soviet era.