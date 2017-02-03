Lukashenka Says Belarus Avoids 'Chaos And Conflict,' Despite Pressure

MINSK -- Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka says the former Soviet republic must resist what he called efforts to sow "chaos and conflict" and must avoid tension with neighbors.

Lukashenka, an authoritarian leader who has ruled the tightly controlled country since 1994, spoke at a wide-ranging news conference on February 3.

"There are forces that want to push Belarus into chaos and conflict," Lukashenka said, adding: "We have managed to preserve peace and stability" in a complex and challenging geopolitical atmosphere.

Lukashenka said that the landlocked nation of 10 million is "at the epicenter of the Eurasian continent" and stressed that it was powerless to choose its neighbors.

"We have to be friends with all our neighbors. Neither Ukraine, nor Russia, nor Poland is alien to us," he said. "They are our neighbors. They were given to us by God."



Russia’s seizure of Crimea from Kyiv’s control in 2014 and support for separatists in a war in eastern Ukraine have alarmed many countries in the region, raising questions about Moscow’s intentions.