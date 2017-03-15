Editor Of Russia's Regnum News Agency Detained In Moscow On Minsk' Request

The editor in chief of Russia's Regnum news agency, Belarusian citizen Yuriy Baranchyk, has been detained in Moscow on Minsk's request.

The Belarusian Investigative Committee says Baranchyk was detained on March 14 and his possible extradition to Minsk is under discussion now.

Baranchyk, who lives in Moscow, is wanted in Minsk on suspicion of "inciting racial, ethnic, religious or other social hatred or discord by a group of individuals."

Three other Belarusian nationals suspected in the same crime have been charged, the Investigative Committee says.

Moscow law-enforcement officials have confirmed Baranchyk's detainment.

Regnum is a nongovernmental online news service that covers events in Russia and former Soviet republics.

Earlier on March 10, another Regnum chief editor, Grigory Mikhailov, was deported from Kyrgyzstan for failure to prolong the registration of his residence in the Central Asian nation.

Mikhailov told RFE/RL that his deportation was linked to his professional activities, adding that according to the Kyrgyz legislation, he should have been fined for delayed registration but not deported.

With reporting by TASS and RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service