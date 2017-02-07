Belarusian Supreme Court Upholds Russian-Israeli Blogger's Extradition To Azerbaijan

MINSK -- Russian-Israeli blogger Aleksandr Lapshin has exhausted his last legal recourse in Belarus to avoid extradition to Baku.

Lapshin is wanted in Azerbaijan on allegations of supporting the independence of Azerbaijan's breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The Supreme Court on February 7 rejected Lapshin's appeal against his extradition.

Belarusian deputy state prosecutor Alyaksey Stuk signed the extradition order on January 18.

Lapshin, who lives in Moscow and writes a Russian-language travel blog, was detained in Minsk in mid-December on Baku's extradition request.

Azerbaijani prosecutors accuse Lapshin of illegally visiting Nagorno-Karabakh and calling for the recognition of the breakaway region's independence.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists has called on Minsk to "unconditionally" release Lapshin.

If the extradition proceeds and Lapshin is convicted in Baku, he could face up to eight years in prison there.