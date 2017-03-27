Missing Belarusian Opposition Leader Freed After Three-Day Detention

MINSK -- Belarusian opposition leader Mikalay Statkevich, who was missing for three days, is at home.

Statkevich told reporters on March 27 that he spent three days in a detention center of the country's security service, the KGB.

Statkevich, a former presidential candidate who spent nearly five years in jail after 2010 mass protests in Minsk, went missing early on the morning of May 25, hours before the opposition's annual "Freedom Day" march in Minsk that was violently dispersed by riot police.

Statkevich expressed the hope that all activists detained by police -- thought to be hundreds of people -- will be freed soon, citing the current political situation in the region.

"The Belarusian government is keen to preserve ties with the West, otherwise Russia will smash Belarus," said Statkevich, hinting about the current situation in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed separatists have controlled some districts since 2014.

According to Statkevich, the government's current internal policy can be defined as "the policy of imposing fear" without jailing anyone, as Minsk is interested in "normalizing" its ties with the European Union and the United States.

Statkevich vowed to continue organizing public protests.

"The government is cracking down on protests with one hand, but with another hand it is creating such protests through its own policies," Statkevich said.

Statkevich and another former presidential candidate and opposition leader, Uladzimer Nyaklyaeu, had said publicly that they would lead the opposition march in Minsk.

Nyaklyaeu was detained by police on March 24 in the western city of Brest as he came from Poland en route to Minsk. He was later hospitalized and unable to attend the march. He has since been discharged from the hospital.

Several dozen people were detained in Minsk during the annual march on March 25 that marks the anniversary of the founding of the short-lived Belarusian People's Republic, which existed for less than a year in 1918.

Demonstrators this year also used the holiday to protest against a controversial tax on individuals who do not have full-time jobs.