Belarus Shocks Switzerland To Reach Fed Cup Tennis Final Against U.S.

Belarus upset higher-ranked Switzerland 3-2 on April 23 in Minsk to reach the Fed Cup tennis final for the first time ever.

The Belarusian team will now host the United States in the final set for November 11-12.

The United States, which beat the Czech Republic on April 23 in the semifinals, has not won the Fed Cup since 2000.

Aryna Sabalenka, age 18 and ranked No. 125 in the world, clinched the victory for Belarus by beating Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Belarus will likely have No. 1-ranked Victoria Azarenka back in action for the final. Azarenka is due to return to action this summer after taking time off to raise her first child.

Azarenka was at the match and celebrated with the Belarusian team, only to receive an accidental kick to the face from Sabalenka as the teen was lifted up teammates.

"It's okay," Azarenka wrote on Twitter, with footage of the kicking. "See you in the final!"

