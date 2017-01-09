Belarus Introduces Visa-Free Five-Day Stay For Citizens Of 80 Countries

Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka has signed a decree allowing citizens of 80 countries to stay in the country for up to five days without a visa.

The Belarusian presidential website says the decree was signed on January 9.

It says citizens of European Union-member states, the United States, Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, and 48 other countries are eligible.

Citizens of China, Honduras, Haiti, Gambia, India, Lebanon, Namibia, Samoa, and Vietnam, must have multiple valid visas from other European countries to be eligible under the decree.

The visa exemption will not work for foreigners arriving in Belarus from Russia because no passport control points exist for individuals arriving from the Russian Federation.

The decree is due to come into force a month after it is published in official Belarusian state-run media.