Belgium Charges Two In Connection With 2015 Paris Terror Attack

Prosecutors in Belgium have charged two men in connection with a November 2015 terrorist attack in Paris that left 130 people dead.

Officials issued a statement on January 12 saying that one suspect, identified as Farid K., was charged with "participation in the activities of a terrorist group," as well as charges related to the falsification of documents. He is being held in custody.

A second man, identified as Meryem E. B., was charged with the use and manufacture of false documents and released under "strict" conditions.

According to the statement, both men are accused of providing false documents to Khalid el-Bakraoui, which he then "used in preparation of the Paris attacks."

Bakraoui blew himself up in a Brussels subway station in March 2016 as part of an attack that left 32 dead and more than 300 injured.

About 20 people have been arrested in Belgium in connection with the Paris and Brussels attacks, which authorities believe were carried out by the same terrorist cell.

The extremist group Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for both attacks.

