European Court Says Russia Failed To Protect Beslan Victims

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that Russia must pay nearly 3 million euros to relatives of victims of a school siege that left 334 people dead in the southern town of Beslan.

In a ruling released on April 13, the court found that Russian authorities failed to protect the schoolchildren, teachers, and others killed in the ordeal, which began when militants seized the school and ended in bloodshed and chaos with a botched rescue bid.

It ordered Russia to pay 2,955,000 euros ($3.1 million) to 409 relatives of victims, plus 88,000 euros in legal costs.

The Kremlin swiftly condemned the ruling, calling it "unacceptable."

Militants -- mostly from the neighboring Ingushetia and Chechnya regions -- stormed into the school in the North Ossetia region on September 1, 2004, the first day of classes, taking about 1,200 children, parents, and staff hostage.

Most of the victims were killed by explosions or gunfire during the Russian special forces' assault on the school on the third day of the hostage crisis. The dead included 186 schoolchildren.

The court said the special forces used "tank cannon, grenade launchers, and flamethrowers."

The response "contributed to the casualties among the hostages" and broke treaty requirements to respect the right to life by using lethal force when it was not "absolutely necessary," it said.

The court also said Russian authorities had been aware of the danger of militant attacks on public places such as schools but suggested they had not prepared adequately.

"While certain security measures had been taken, in general the preventive measures in the present case could be characterized as inadequate," it said.

Some of the survivors, victims' relatives, and other Russians blame the authorities for most of the deaths, but no Russian official has been held responsible.

More than 400 people filed a case with the Strasbourg court after a Russian investigation stalled years ago.

With reporting by AFP, BBC, and AP