World Biathlon, Skating Cancels Competitions In Russia In Latest Fallout From Doping Scandal

Russia has lost hosting privileges for two more winter sports, as the fallout from the country’s doping scandal continues.

The International Biathlon Union said on December 22 that it would move the world junior championships and a final round of its World Cup from the central region of Tyumen.

The International Skating Union announced a similar decision to move a final round of its World Cup from the city of Chelyabinsk.

Neither sport announced where the competitions would instead be held.

Earlier this month, the world governing body for bobsled and skeleton racing said it was pulling its World Cup championships from Sochi.

The decision follow a series of damning reports by investigators for the World Anti-Doping Agency, the most recent of which alleged more than 1,000 athletes, including Olympic medalists, had benefited from a state-backed plan to cover up drug use.