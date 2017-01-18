Biden Warns Of Russian Threat To World Order, Election Meddling

In his final major speech in office, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said that Russia poses the biggest threat to the "liberal international order” and warned that further Russian attempts to meddle in Western elections should be expected.

Biden spoke on January 18 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. U.S. intelligence agencies said earlier this month that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a hacking campaign that aimed to meddle in the U.S. presidential election.

"With many countries in Europe slated to hold elections this year, we should expect further attempts by Russia to meddle in the democratic process," Biden said. "It will occur again, I promise you. And again the purpose is clear: to collapse the liberal international order."

Biden called on the United States and European Union to "lead the fight" to protect liberal values and insisted that NATO must remain a key element in transatlantic relations.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on January 20, has called NATO "obsolete," charging that it has not done enough to fight terrorism, but has also said the alliance is still "very important" to him.

