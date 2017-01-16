U.S. Vice President Biden Making Final Ukraine Visit

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden has arrived in Ukraine for talks with the country’s leaders to underline U.S. support for Kyiv and also mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Biden met with Prime Minister Volodymyr Hroysman and is scheduled to hold talks with President Petro Poroshenko later in the morning on January 16.

"The vice president's trip to Ukraine will underscore U.S. support -- and highlight his personal involvement in providing support -- for Ukrainian independence, democratic development, prosperity, and security," the White House said in a statement last week.

Biden’s visit comes just four days before the end of his term of office and the beginning of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s term of office.

After meetings in Kyiv, Biden will go to Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The United States has invested heavily in Ukraine’s reform process since the pro-Western opposition took power in Kyiv following street protests in 2013-14.

Washington has since provided over $3 billion in economic assistance to Kyiv and imposed sanctions against Russia for annexing Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and backing separatists in a conflict in the east of the country.

Ukrainian officials have expressed concern that U.S. support could wane following the January 20 inauguration of Trump, who has voiced desire to improve ties with Russia.

Biden has been closely involved, visiting Ukraine four times since the change of power in Kyiv.

He was last in Kyiv in December 2015.

With reporting by Interfax and Reuters