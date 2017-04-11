Blast Wounds At Least Four At Police Compound In Turkey

An explosion at a police compound in Turkey's southeastern city of Diyarbakir has wounded at least four people, just days before a referendum on boosting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers.

Turkey's Interior Ministry said the explosion occurred during the repair of a vehicle in the police compound's motorpool facility, causing part of the roof to collapse.

One of the wounded was said to be in critical condition.

The cause of the explosion, which sent a large plume of smoke over Diyarbakir's central Baglar district, was not immediately clear.

The largely residential neighborhood in the predominantly Kurdish city was the site of a car bombing by suspected Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in November that wounded dozens of people.

Diyarbakir is the largest city in southeastern Turkey, where PKK militants have fought an insurgency against Turkish government forces for more than three decades to press demands for Kurdish autonomy.

Turkish voters are due on April 16 to cast ballots in a referendum that could vastly expand Erdogan's powers by transforming Turkey into a presidential republic.

Based on reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AFP