Body Found After Fire Hits 'Temple Of All Religions' In Tatarstan

KAZAN, Russia -- A man's body has been found after a fire at a building in Russia's Tatarstan region called the Temple of All Religions.

The fire broke out at the building on the outskirts of Tatarstan's capital, Kazan, early in the morning on April 10, and damaged the roof.

Tatarstan's Emergency Situations Ministry said the body was found inside the building after the fire was extinguished.

The body has not yet been identified and the cause of death was unknown.

Local architect and artist Ildar Khanov spent almost 20 years building the Temple of All Religions, an elaborate building that fuses elements of the Orthodox Christianity, Islam, Judaism, and Buddhism. His goal was to showcase their values.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the fire was caused by arson or an accident.