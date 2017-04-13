Bosnian Serb Police Charge Retired Croatian General With War Crimes

Bosnian Serb police have charged retired Croatian General Ante Gotovina with war crimes against civilians during Bosnia's 1990s conflict, police and media have said.

Gotovina was acquitted on appeal by a UN court in 2012 for war crimes against Serbs in neighboring Croatia during that country's 1991-95 war.

The Hague court had initially sentenced Gotovina to 24 years in jail for war crimes against Serbs during the August 1995 Operation Storm, which Gotovina commanded.

In Bosnia-Herzegovina, a police spokeswoman in the town of Trebinje said police filed charges with national prosecutors against "A.G." on suspicion of "committing war crimes against civilians and humanity."

Local media identified the suspect as Gotovina.

Police said the crimes were committed in 1992 in the western Bosnian region of Livno.

Serbs fled Livno during the war, and some now live in Trebinje, which is in a Serb-controlled part of Bosnia.

An association of former war camp detainees in Trebinje said it knew about the charges and that some of its members were ready to testify against Gotovina.

The Balkan conflicts of the 1990s claimed 130,000 lives, 100,000 of them in Bosnia.

Based on reporting by AFP and Starmo.ba