The Briefing: First Contact

  • Brian Whitmore
What did they talk about?

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump speak by telephone. And a new era dawns in Russian-American relations. Or does it?

On this week's Power Vertical Briefing, we look at the signals sent by the Kremlin and the White House about the Putin-Trump phone call -- and what they portend.

Joining me is RFE/RL's News Editor Steve Gutterman.

Power Vertical Briefing, January 30, 2017
0:09:50
0:00:00 /0:09:50
NOTE: The Power Vertical Briefing is a short look ahead to the stories expected to make news in Russia in the coming week. It is hosted by Brian Whitmore, author of The Power Vertical blog, and appears on Mondays.

About This Blog

The Power Vertical
The Power Vertical

The Power Vertical is a blog written especially for Russia wonks and obsessive Kremlin watchers by Brian Whitmore. It offers Brian's personal take on emerging and developing trends in Russian politics, shining a spotlight on the high-stakes power struggles, machinations, and clashing interests that shape Kremlin policy today. Check out The Power Vertical Facebook page or

