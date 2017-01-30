The Briefing: First Contact

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump speak by telephone. And a new era dawns in Russian-American relations. Or does it?

On this week's Power Vertical Briefing, we look at the signals sent by the Kremlin and the White House about the Putin-Trump phone call -- and what they portend.

Joining me is RFE/RL's News Editor Steve Gutterman.

Enjoy...

NOTE: The Power Vertical Briefing is a short look ahead to the stories expected to make news in Russia in the coming week. It is hosted by Brian Whitmore, author of The Power Vertical blog, and appears on Mondays.