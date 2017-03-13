Accessibility links

The Power Vertical

The Briefing: Goodbye Lenin?

  • Brian Whitmore

As Russia marks the centennial of the February 1917 Revolution this week, the Orthodox Church Abroad calls for the burial of Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin's body and the destruction of monuments to him.

On this week's Power Vertical Briefing, we look at the Kremlin's dilemma in marking the events of 1917.

Joining me is RFE/RL's News Editor Steve Gutterman.

Also on The Briefing, Steve and I discuss the ongoing protests in Belarus and what they may portend.

Power Vertical Briefing: March 13, 2017
NOTE: The Power Vertical Briefing is a short look ahead to the stories expected to make news in Russia in the coming week. It is hosted by Brian Whitmore, author of The Power Vertical blog, and appears on Mondays.

The Power Vertical

The Power Vertical is a blog written especially for Russia wonks and obsessive Kremlin watchers by Brian Whitmore. It offers Brian's personal take on emerging and developing trends in Russian politics, shining a spotlight on the high-stakes power struggles, machinations, and clashing interests that shape Kremlin policy today.

