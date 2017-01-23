The Power Vertical Briefing: Imperial Overreach?

Accessibility links

The Briefing: Imperial Overreach?

  • Brian Whitmore
Is he overestimating his strength?

At peace talks in Astana today, Russia will seek to consolidate its gains in Syria. And that's not the only place Moscow is pushing its advantage.

It seems an increasingly confident Vladimir Putin is pressing his advantage everywhere you look, from the Middle East to the Balkans to Europe.

On this week's Power Vertical Briefing, we look at the risk of overreach.

Joining me is RFE/RL's News Editor Steve Gutterman.

Enjoy...

0:09:15
NOTE: The Power Vertical Briefing is a short look ahead to the stories expected to make news in Russia in the coming week. It is hosted by Brian Whitmore, author of The Power Vertical blog, and appears on Mondays.

The Power Vertical is a blog written especially for Russia wonks and obsessive Kremlin watchers by Brian Whitmore. It offers Brian's personal take on emerging and developing trends in Russian politics, shining a spotlight on the high-stakes power struggles, machinations, and clashing interests that shape Kremlin policy today.

