Power Vertical Briefing: Let's Make A Deal

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump floats a deal with Russia and outgoing Vice President Joe Biden makes his last official visit to Ukraine.

On this week's Power Vertical Briefing, we look at what is about to change in U.S.-Russian relations as the Trump administration prepares to take office amid all the mixed signals.

Also on The Briefing, Steve and I discuss what Biden is hoping to accomplish during his visit to Kyiv.

Joining me is RFE/RL's News Editor Steve Gutterman.

Enjoy...

NOTE: The Power Vertical Briefing is a short look ahead to the stories expected to make news in Russia in the coming week. It is hosted by Brian Whitmore, author of The Power Vertical blog, and appears on Mondays.