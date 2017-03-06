Ukraine takes Russia to court over the war in the Donbas. And a blockade in eastern Ukraine ups the stakes in that war.

On this week's Power Vertical Briefing, we look at Ukraine's case against Russia in the International Criminal Court in The Hague and the Ukrainian nationalist blockade of separatist-held areas.

Joining me is RFE/RL's News Editor Steve Gutterman.

Enjoy...

NOTE: The Power Vertical Briefing is a short look ahead to the stories expected to make news in Russia in the coming week. It is hosted by Brian Whitmore, author of The Power Vertical blog, and appears on Mondays.