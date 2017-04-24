The Briefing: The French Connection
The aftermath of the French election resonates in Russia. And the European Union's foreign-policy chief makes her first visit to Moscow.
On this week's Power Vertical Briefing, we look at how the May 7 runoff between pro-European centrist Emmanuel Macron and right-wing populist Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election is playing in Moscow.
Also on The Briefing, we look at European Union foreign-affairs chief Federica Mogherini's first official visit to Russia.
Joining me is RFE/RL's News Editor Steve Gutterman.
Enjoy...
