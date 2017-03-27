The Briefing: The Streets Of Russia And Belarus
It's not every weekend that you see nationwide protests in both Russia and Belarus. But that's exactly what we just saw.
And now comes the fallout.
On this week's Power Vertical Briefing, we look at what happened this weekend and where it may be leading.
Joining me is RFE/RL News Editor Steve Gutterman.
Enjoy...
NOTE: The Power Vertical Briefing is a short look ahead to the stories expected to make news in Russia in the coming week.
