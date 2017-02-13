Accessibility links

The Briefing: When Rex Meets Sergei

  • Brian Whitmore
Let the diplomacy begin.

Two gatherings in Germany, z G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bonn and the Munich Security Conference, will provide the first venue for face-to-face contacts between top Kremlin officials and the new U.S. administration.

The Kremlin has announced that it is trying to arrange a meeting between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial in Bonn later this week.

Lavrov will also appear at the Munich Security Conference later this week, which will provide another venue of contacts with top U.S. officials. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will also be in attendance.

On this week's Power Vertical Briefing, we look ahead to the upcoming U.S.-Russian diplomacy. Joining me is RFE/RL's News Editor Steve Gutterman.

Power Vertical Briefing, February 13, 2017
NOTE: The Power Vertical Briefing is a short look ahead to the stories expected to make news in Russia in the coming week. It is hosted by Brian Whitmore, author of The Power Vertical blog, and appears on Mondays.

