The Briefing: When Vladimir Meets Nursultan

With talk of political change in the air, Vladimir Putin heads to Kazakhstan today on the first leg of a trip that will also take him to Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

On today's Power Vertical Briefing, we look at Putin's efforts to protect Russia's interests in a region where it increasingly is forced to compete with a resurgent China.

Joining me is RFE/RL's News Editor Steve Gutterman.

Also on The Briefing, Steve and I discuss the second anniversary of Boris Nemtsov's assassination and the state of the Minsk peace process for Ukraine as the contact group prepares to meet this week.

