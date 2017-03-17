British Intelligence Agency Denies Claim About Wiretapping Trump

Britain's communications intelligence agency, the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), has denied it was asked to wiretap U.S. President Donald Trump during the 2016 election campaign.

The denial came after White House spokesman Sean Spicer, speaking on March 16, cited an interview in which Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano said intelligence sources told him that former President Barack Obama's administration used GCHQ to dodge U.S. legal restrictions on monitoring U.S. citizens.

A GCHQ spokesperson said that Napolitano's "allegations about GCHQ being asked to conduct 'wiretapping' against the then-president-elect are nonsense. They are utterly ridiculous and should be ignored."

In a Twitter post on March 4, Trump claimed that Obama ordered wiretaps of his New York offices -- an accusation that a spokesman for Obama flatly denied.

Republican and Democratic leaders of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on March 16 that there were "no indications" Trump’s offices were wiretapped before or during the campaign.

Based on reporting by the BBC, The Guardian, and AFP