British PM Theresa May: Engage With Putin 'But Beware'

The West should engage with Russia but remain wary about Moscow’s intentions, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on January 26 ahead of a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Philadelphia.

Addressing a retreat of Republican lawmakers, May alluded to former U.S. President Ronald Reagan’s approach to talks with his Soviet counterpart, Mikhail Gorbachev, in proposing a strategy to deal with Russia and its president.

"When it comes to Russia, as so often it is wise to turn to the example of President Reagan who -- during negotiations with his opposite number Mikhail Gorbachev -- used to abide by the adage 'trust but verify,'" May said.

"With President Putin, my advice is to 'engage but beware,'" she added.

May delivered the remarks shortly before her meeting with Trump, the U.S. president’s first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader since he took office last week.

She used the speech to stress the importance of the "special relationship" between the two countries in addressing global challenges such as terrorism.

"So we -- our two countries together -- have a responsibility to lead. Because when others step up as we step back, it is bad for America, for Britain and the world," May said in a speech that was repeatedly interrupted with enthusiastic applause from the audience.

She delivered sharp criticism of Russia, in particular over its 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea territory, a land-grab she called "illegal."

Trump says he wants greater cooperation with Russia on issues like counterterrorism and Syria, and he suggested during his presidential campaign that he could lift sanctions that the Obama administration slapped on Moscow in response to the annexation.

Trump’s election has also been dogged by allegations from the U.S. intelligence community that Russian hackers meddled in the in the campaign in a bid to help him win the White House.

The Kremlin denies the allegations. Trump has conceded that Russia was likely behind cyberattacks targeting the campaign of his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, but insists that the hacking had no impact on the outcome of the election.

Trump has also made fellow NATO members in Eastern Europe nervous by referring to the alliance as "obsolete."

In her speech, May voiced firm support for allies in the region, saying the West should "give assurance to Russia's neighboring states that their security is not in question."

"We should not jeopardize the freedoms that President Reagan and [Former British Prime Minister Margaret] Thatcher brought to Eastern Europe by accepting President Putin’s claim that it is now in his sphere of influence," she said.

May added, however, that "there is nothing inevitable about conflict between Russia and the West, and nothing unavoidable about retreating to the days of the Cold War."

"But we should engage with Russia from a position of strength, and we should build the relationships, systems, and processes that make cooperation more likely than conflict," she said.

