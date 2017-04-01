Chechen Spokesman Rejects Reports Of Persecution Of Gays

The press spokesman for Chechen Republic head Ramzan Kadyrov has rejected a recent report in Novaya Gazeta charging that homosexuals are persecuted in the North Caucasus republic.



Spokesman Alvi Karimov on April 1 called the publication "an absolute lie and disinformation."



"You cannot detain and persecute people who simply do not exist in the republic," he said. "If there were such people in Chechnya, the law-enforcement organs wouldn't need to have anything to do with them because their relatives would send them somewhere from which there is no returning."



On April 1, Novaya Gazeta printed a report citing unnamed sources that said "more than 100" homosexual men had been detained in Chechnya in recent days and that three had been killed.



Chechen human rights activist Kheda Saratova, a member of the presidential human rights council, told Russian state radio that the police and "entire judicial system" in Chechnya treat the murders of homosexuals by their relatives "with understanding."

She said that she herself would "not even bother considering" a claim regarding such a crime.

Based on reporting by Meduza, Ekho Moskvy, and Novaya Gazeta