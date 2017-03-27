World Chess Chief Disputes Organization's Report He Resigned

The longtime head of the World Chess Federation (FIDE), Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, has rejected a FIDE statement that he has resigned and has blamed the United States for trying to oust him.

Two FIDE officials confirmed to RFE/RL that the statement on the organization's website announcing the resignation is accurate. According to the statement, Ilyumzhinov announced his resignation at the end of the world chess body's board meeting in Athens on March 26.

Nonetheless, Ilyumzhinov, who has been FIDE president since 1995, told the TASS news agency on March 27 that "they wanted to oust me but it didn't work. I haven't signed anything and I'm not resigning."

He added that he thinks there is "an American hand in this, and I think it's called a set-up."

Ilyumzhinov, 54, was charged by the U.S. Treasury Department in 2015 with "materially assisting and acting on behalf" of the Syrian government and the Syrian national bank, in violation of U.S. sanctions.

The charges kept him from attending November's world chess championship in New York City.

Ilyumzhinov, who is a wealthy businessman, served as president of the Russian Republic of Kalmykia from 1993 to 2010.

His reelections as FIDE president in 2006, 2010, and 2014 were marred by allegations of corruption and unfairness in the voting.

With reporting by Reuters and TASS