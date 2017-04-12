China's Xi Stresses North Korea Concerns In Talk With Trump

China is ready to work with the United States on ending North Korea's nuclear weapons program but wants a peaceful solution to the escalating conflict, President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call on April 12.

Xi's comments came after Trump tweeted that China should do more on the issue or else Washington would go it alone.

Beijing's call comes as tensions have risen with the dispatch of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier to the area and the deployment of thousands of U.S. and South Korean troops, tanks, and other weaponry for their biggest-ever joint military exercises.

According to a brief description of the call released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Xi also told Trump during their conversation that China is willing to keep working with the U.S. on denuclearization.

"China insists on realizing the denuclearization of the peninsula, insists on maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula, and advocates resolving the problem through peaceful means," Xi was quoted as saying.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP