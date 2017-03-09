CIA Blasts WikiLeaks, Says Document Releases 'Equip Our Adversaries'

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has accused WikiLeaks of putting Americans in danger with its release of thousands of documents that the group said were part of a U.S. cyberespionage toolkit.

"The American public should be deeply troubled by any WikiLeaks disclosure designed to damage the intelligence community's ability to protect America against terrorists and other adversaries," CIA spokeswoman Heather Fritz Horniak said in a statement posted on the agency's website late on March 8.

"Such disclosures not only jeopardize U.S. personnel and operations, but also equip our adversaries with tools and information to do us harm," he said.

WikiLeaks on March 7 published what it says are almost 9,000 documents taken from the CIA's Center for Cyber Intelligence.

While the CIA has not confirmed the authenticity of the documents, Reuters quoted two officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, as saying that intelligence agencies had been aware of the breach since the end of last year.

Contractors were likely WikiLeaks' source for the documents, the sources added.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP

