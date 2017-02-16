Congressmen Denounce Russian Spy Ship Sailing Near U.S. Naval Base

U.S. Congressmen from the state of Connecticut are expressing concern over reports of a Russian intelligence-gathering ship sailing near a U.S. naval submarine base in their state.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy and Representative Joe Courtney on February 15 condemned what they described as Russia's increasing aggression.

U.S. defense officials said the Russian ship has been operating in international waters off the U.S. East Coast. The ship reportedly made a port call in Cuba previously and after that was detected off Delaware's coast. Courtney said the vessel later was spotted about 30 miles from the submarine base in Groton, Connecticut.

The U.S. Navy conducts similar intelligence-gathering operations against Russian military targets, such as its submarine bases, from international waters.

The Democratic congressmen are calling on Republican President Donald Trump to address Russia's actions.

Based on reporting by AP, dpa, and Fox News

