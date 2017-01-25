Populism Is Wrong Medicine To Fight Corruption, Watchdog Warns

Corruption and social inequality are reinforcing each other around the world, leading to popular disenchantment with political establishments, an anticorruption watchdog group said on January 25 as it released its annual corruption index.

Sixty-nine percent of the 176 countries on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index 2016 scored below 50 -- on a scale from 0, perceived to be highly corrupt, to 100, perceived to be very clean.

This year, more countries declined in the index than improved, showing the need for "urgent action," the Berlin-based group said.

People are increasingly turning to "populist leaders who promise to break the cycle of corruption and privilege," Transparency said, warning that "this is likely to only exacerbate the issue."

"In countries with populist or autocratic leaders, we often see democracies in decline and a disturbing pattern of attempts to crack down on civil society, limit press freedom, and weaken the independence of the judiciary," said Transparency Chairman Jose Ugaz.

The watchdog said both Hungary and Turkey, "countries that have seen the rise of autocratic leaders," have slipped in the corruption rankings in recent years.

"In contrast, the score of Argentina, which has ousted a populist government, is starting to improve," it added.

The Corruption Perceptions Index covers perceptions of public sector corruption in 176 countries.

Denmark and New Zealand perform best with scores of 90, closely followed by Finland and Sweden.

The worst performers included Somalia (10), South Sudan (11), North Korea (12), and Syria (13).