U.S. Counterintelligence Probes Flynn’s Russian Contacts: Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal reports on January 22 that U.S. counterintelligence agents have investigated communications that President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, had with Russian officials.

The Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said it is unclear whether the counterintelligence probe produced any incriminating evidence or whether it is ongoing.



Flynn, a retired three-star general, was sworn in as national security adviser on January 22.

In his position, he will play a key role in helping to set the president's policies toward Russia.

The inquiry was aimed at determining the nature of Flynn’s contacts with Russian officials and whether they may have violated laws, the Journal says.

A series of December 29 telephone calls Flynn made to Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States, is under scrutiny, the Journal says.

That was the day the Obama administration announced sanctions against Russia in retaliation for its alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election through cyberattacks and other means.

Earlier contacts by Flynn with Russian officials were also probed, the report says.

In response, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said, “We have absolutely no knowledge of any investigation or even a basis for such an investigation.”

