Crimean Museums Appeal Court Ruling Returning Scythian Gold To Kyiv

The museums of Crimea have appealed a Dutch court ruling returning a Scythian gold exhibit from the museums' collection to Ukraine, lawmaker and ex-prosecutor Natalia Poklonskaya said on January 25.

"We have filed an appeal: We hope that a right political decision will be taken," Poklonskaya said.

"What happened in the court is against all museum ethics... These valuables can only be kept in the region where they

were found. They are Crimea's heritage that should be returned home."

The Scythian gold and other items from the Crimean museum collections had been sent to Amsterdam for exhibition in 2014 before Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in a move condemned as illegal in the West.

Late last year, the district court of Amsterdam ruled that the collection should be returned to Kyiv.

